The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lenexa, Kansas man in Harrison County this (Wednesday) morning on a misdemeanor warrant and two other allegations.

The warrant for 51 year old Patrick Quinlan was out of Saline County for exceeding the posted speed limit. He was also accused of operating a vehicle without a valid license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quinlan was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center, and the Patrol notes he is bondable.