Results of Missouri State Lottery Commission audit released

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a regularly scheduled audit of the Missouri State Lottery Commission.

The audit did not identify any significant deficiencies in internal controls, any significant noncompliance with legal provisions, or any significant deficiencies in management practices and procedures. The audit, which resulted in no findings, gave the Commission a rating of excellent.

The previous audit of the Commission, released in 2017, identified a concern with a lack of transparency of some travel costs. That concern was not identified in the most recent audit.

State law requires an audit of the lottery once every two years. The complete audit can be found here.