Representatives from 19 counties attend Great Northwest Day at the Capitol

Great Northwest Day at the Capitol drew more than 250 area constituents together to showcase the region in Jefferson City on February 5th & 6th.

Nineteen counties, multiple communities, and representatives from business, education, healthcare, and government came together to discuss issues that are critical to the region. This year’s priorities focused on caring for our youngest citizens, aligning to educate and advance workforce, rural high-speed broadband access and affordability, safer roads and bridges, and wind energy and water projects.

A luncheon kicked off the event on Tuesday with Lt. Governor, Mike Kehoe. After a quick group picture, educational roundtable presentations were held. Northwest Day at the Capitol’s Priorities Chair, Christel Golnick kicked off the discussion with an overview of the priority selection process and a more in-depth conversation on the priorities that were chosen. Our second topic was Missouri’s Bicentennial and You by Kathleen Seale, Senior Archivist, State Historical Society of Missouri. The roundtable presentations wrapped up with Becky Cleveland, Brookfield Industrial Development Authority giving a report on the Communities of Excellence program.

The evening Luau event, designed to educate attendees about northwest Missouri, consisted of a regional expo that showcased community/county booths which emphasized the identified regional priorities and promoted local attributes. Attending the event were over 250 participants from northwest Missouri, 13 Senators and 67 Representatives from across Missouri, and well as staffers and state office staff from many different departments.

Great Northwest Day concluded Wednesday morning with breakfast and a presentation from Director of Agriculture, Chris Chinn.

Great Northwest Days co-chair Micah Landes stated, “Great Northwest Days has become known as one of the legislator’s favorite events. Once again, the steering committee put on a wonderful evening of entertainment and education, highlighting our great communities, explaining our challenges, and showcasing our goods and flairs to all members of the legislature.”

Volunteers from across the region began planning for the event in August of 2018. Community and corporate sponsors provide financial support for this annual project. Sponsors for this year’s event were Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, Mosaic Life Care, Allstate Consultants, KCP&L, Spencer Fane, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Snyder & Associates, North Central Missouri College, Northwest Missouri State University, & Missouri Western State University.

For more information on the event or how you can participate next year, contact Micah Landes, Grundy County Coordinator, or visit the website at www.greatnorthwestday.com.