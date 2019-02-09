Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri to hold annual meeting

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Incorporated’s Eighth Annual Meeting will feature a Northwest Missouri native.

Radio host, author, and farmer Andrew McCrea will speak at the “Rethinking Small Town America” event at the Stoney Creek Inn of Saint Joseph February 22nd.

Doors will open at 8:15 that morning with breakfast at 8:30 and the program from 9 o’clock to 10:30. Reservations cost $35 per person and are due by February 14th at noon.

Interested individuals can register and pay registration fees at the foundation website or by contacting Mary or Stacey at the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at 816-232-2022.

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri is a 501(c)(3) public charity a mission of encouraging regional collaboration to increase the power of charitable giving and philanthropy to transform the region into an economically vibrant area.

The group provides charitable giving administration to more than 230 funds and has more than 23 million dollars in assets. The Foundation also provides services to help donors connect with causes.