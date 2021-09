Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 announces it will repair a water leak north of Trenton on Friday afternoon, September 10.

Customers in the area of repair may experience a water outage or low pressure.

A precautionary boil advisory will be in effect until further notice when water is restored. The boundaries for the advisory are from Northeast 80th Street to the Trenton city limits and from the Weldon River to Muddy Creek.

