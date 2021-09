Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Join the Livingston County Library at 450 Locust Street for a presentation by Darin Chappell on the context of the U.S. Constitution which was completed on September 17, 232 years ago.

This will be an in-person program on September 17 at 10:00 am in the second-floor courtroom at the Library. There is no registration for this event, and it is free to attend.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Adult Department, contact [email protected] or by calling 660-646-0547.

Related