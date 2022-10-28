Ramp and crossover closures planned on Highway 36 in Chillicothe

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close two crossovers and four ramps on Highway36 in Livingston County. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on Highway 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp.

Below is the planned schedule of closures:

Saturday, October 29, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Crossover at Mitchell Avenue in Chillicothe, just east of Highway 65

Crossover at Fellows Street/Route C in Utica

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Westbound on and off ramps at Highway 65 in Chillicothe

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 65 in Chillicothe

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.