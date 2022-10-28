Ramp and crossover closures planned on Highway 36 in Chillicothe

Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close two crossovers and four ramps on Highway36 in Livingston County. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on Highway 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp.
Below is the planned schedule of closures:
Saturday, October 29, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Crossover at Mitchell Avenue in Chillicothe, just east of Highway 65
- Crossover at Fellows Street/Route C in Utica
Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Westbound on and off ramps at Highway 65 in Chillicothe
Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 65 in Chillicothe
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.