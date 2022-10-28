Ramp and crossover closures planned on Highway 36 in Chillicothe

Local News October 28, 2022October 28, 2022 KTTN News
Road Work Ramp Closed Sign
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close two crossovers and four ramps on Highway36 in Livingston County. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on Highway 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp.

Below is the planned schedule of closures:

Saturday, October 29, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

  • Crossover at Mitchell Avenue in Chillicothe, just east of Highway 65
  • Crossover at Fellows Street/Route C in Utica

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

  • Westbound on and off ramps at Highway 65 in Chillicothe

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 65 in Chillicothe

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Post Views: 88
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.