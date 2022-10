WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant.

Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.

Anderson was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.