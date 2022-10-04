Putnam County Health Department offering influenza and COVID-19 vaccines on October 6th

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department in Unionville will offer influenza and COVID-19 vaccines on October 6th. The vaccines will be given on a walk-in basis from 7 am to 10 am.

High-dose flu vaccine will be available for anyone at least 65 years old. The seasonal flu vaccine will be available for anyone at least six months old.

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 primary and booster doses will be offered. New bivalent booster doses will also be available.

Attendees are asked to wear short-sleeved shirts. They are also asked to have their Medicare card and driver’s license available.

Consent forms for the vaccines on October 6th are available at the Putnam County Health Department Questions should be directed to the office.