Livingston County Library offering a special “Hallow-Read challenge”

The Livingston County Library is offering a special Hallow-Read challenge through the Beanstack app, from Oct. 1 through 31.

Halloween is a holiday full of merrymaking, magic, and mischief. Get ready to monster mash, have ghoulish fun, or curl up with a chilling book. Log your reading and activities to earn virtual badges all month long. The library will hold a prize drawing for those who complete the challenge of reading 10 hours in October.

The Beanstack app can be downloaded for free from your app store or you can create an account on the library’s website. Paper logs will be available for anyone not using Beanstack.