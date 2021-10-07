Public Service Commission sets deadline in territorial agreement case between Grundy Electric and Galt

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy Electric Cooperative and the City of Galt, Missouri have filed a joint application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking Commission approval of a territorial agreement between the two electric service providers.

According to the application, the purpose of the agreement is to allow Grundy to purchase Galt’s electric facilities and provide electric service to 114 electric service locations in Grundy County. The agreement requires the transfer of all of Galt’s facilities and customers from Galt to Grundy.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than October 22, 2021, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at this link.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email [email protected] or the Public Service Commission Staff at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email [email protected].

Related