Princeton R-5 Board of Education meets with busy agenda

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education Tuesday evening approved an increase in administrators pay. The increase for the 2018-2019 school year is for three percent.

The board also approved student and staff handbooks for next school year and the lease agreement with the Stacy Board was discussed. The district and the Stacy Board are working to update the agreement to accommodate the new addition under construction.

The Stacy Center will be ready for the start of school pending moisture content in the concrete slab to allow the flooring to be installed. The football field and track are on schedule to be completed before the first day of school. The addition at the elementary school which will house the preschool, band, and art will not be ready for the start of school. The contractor estimates the addition will be complete the first week of October.

District administrators and staff are working to finalize plans for the start of school. Classrooms will be utilized similarly to last year’s format to accommodate students during the final stages of construction. Bids for bread, milk, and fuel will be posted July 19th and are due by August 3rd and an audit date was set for July 23rd.

The tax rate hearing for Princeton R-5 is set for the evening of August 20th at 5:15 with the regular board meeting to follow at 5:30.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved Bill Goodin for the high school special education position as well as for the high school girls basketball head coach and camp.

Several other extra duty assignments were approved including Ethan Sticken for high school boys varsity assistant coach and camp as well as high school golf coach, John Goodin for field painting for softball, and Dave McCumber for junior high football assistant coach.

Like this: Like Loading...