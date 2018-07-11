Three appear in court on misdemeanor charges

Three defendants from Trenton appeared in Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday on various misdemeanor charges.

Jay Loran DeLong pleaded guilty to domestic assault, fourth degree. He was sentenced to nine days in confinement in the Grundy County Jail, given credit for time served, and released on this charge. DeLong is also to pay a $200 fine and make a $50 donation to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund. A plea agreement was involved.

Tristan Lee Vencill pleaded guilty to stealing. He was sentenced to eight days in the Grundy County Jail, given credit for time served, and released on this charge. Vencill is to pay $200 in restitution to the prosecuting attorney and a $50 donation to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund. A plea agreement was involved.

David Allen Wilson pleaded guilty to an amended charge of a class A misdemeanor of tampering with a motor vehicle in the second degree. He was sentenced to 53 days in the Grundy County Jail, given credit for time served, and released on this charge.

