Princeton City Council receives offer on property located on Broadway

The Princeton City Council received an offer on Monday evening for a property on Broadway. Deputy City Clerk Corey Willett reports Todd Kelly wanted to pay the back taxes on the property. The council made a counteroffer of him paying $1,000.

Last year’s budget was reinstated until a new one can be adopted. A budget meeting is scheduled for the evening of May 18th at 6 o’clock.

A previous state of emergency declaration was lifted for Princeton, and a new one was instated. The new state of emergency follows the Mercer County Health Department guidelines regarding COVID-19.

The council adopted a hedging agreement between Utility Gas Management and the City of Princeton.

Willett was appointed as a board member for the Northwest Sold Wast Management District.

