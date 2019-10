The Princeton City Council on Monday evening approved the Mothers Club Trunk or Treat.

City Clerk Danette Snapp reports the event will be held on the Princeton Square the afternoon of October 26, 2019, from 3 o’clock to 4:30.

The council reviewed qualifications for three engineering firms for a sewer project but a firm has not yet been chosen.

The Princeton Ball Association reported it would apply for Recreation Board money to help with drainage and roadwork for its new ball fields.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 3 Shares