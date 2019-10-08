Trenton R-9 School District announces parent-teacher conferences

Parent-teacher conferences will be held at Trenton R-9 schools next week.

Trenton High School and Middle School will dismiss October 17, 2019, at 1:07 with conferences at the high school from 1:30 to 7:30 and at the middle school from 2 to 7 o’clock.

Parents can pick up grade cards in the respective office prior to visiting with teachers. Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey says high school parents will have an opportunity to attend informational sessions on various topics in the Library Media Center on October 17th.

General questions and answers will be discussed at 4:30 regarding the A Plus Scholarship, vo-tech, dual credit, and weighted classes. There will be a Senior Parent Meeting and Financial Aid Night at 5:30 with discussion focusing on preparing for college. Representatives from North Central Missouri College will be available to help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Technology and Google Classroom will be discussed at 6:30.

Grade cards for middle and high school students not picked up at conferences will be mailed on October 22, 2019.

Rissler Elementary School will dismiss October 17, 2019, at 12:55 with pre-scheduled parent-teacher conferences running from 1 to 7 o’clock. Grade cards are to be sent home with elementary students on October 16th. Grade cards can be brought back for the conferences.

Classes will not be in session for the Trenton R-9 School District on October 18th or 21st.

