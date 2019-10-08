Scammer cons area resident out of $19,000

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Monday in an incident where a senior citizen had fallen for a scam.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports scammers contacted the citizen multiple times and told the person he or she had won Publishers Clearing House money and a new vehicle. He says the victim sent cash to the scammers three times totaling $19,000.

The sheriff’s office has involved the victim’s family and is notifying agencies, however, there is “very little chance” the victim will see any of the money returned.

Residents are encouraged to share information with family, friends, and neighbors about being safe with money. Anyone who has been a victim and sent money to scammers is asked to notify a local law enforcement agency.

