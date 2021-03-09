Princeton Board of Education reviews class sizes; accepts resignation and approves teacher tenure contracts

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education March 8th approved steps and movement for certified staff and a wage schedule for non-certified staff for 2021-2022.

Secretary Jeri Alderson reports no changes were made to the certified staff salary schedule since last year. Teachers will go up a step, which is the equivalent of $500. The base pay for certified staff is $31,000. The base wages for non-certified staff varies by the position.

The board reviewed class sizes and staffing for the next school year. The current class size for the future second and fourth grades is 18 students. The first grade is consolidated with 18 students. There are two sections of third grade with nine students per section. Princeton R-5 will advertise to fill positions and maintain a full staff for two sections of each grade level. More review will be needed to determine if Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 2 funds can be used to offset the short-term cost of adding a teacher for a second section back into the budget.

It is estimated Princeton R-5 will receive an allocation of about $340,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. The preliminary budget allocation for ESSER 2 funding was reviewed. Initial allocations are $60,000 for textbooks, $60,000 for computer hardware and devices, $55,000 for Chromebooks at the elementary school, $6,000 for junior high robotics equipment, and $25,000 for campus-wide security camera upgrades.

A proposal for a retractable indoor net system for the Stacy gym was reviewed and tabled until next month. Administrators will review possible plans with the City of Princeton for an alternative location for the retractable cages.

Several announcements were made. An award and baccalaureate program will be at the First Baptist Church of Princeton on May 5th at 6:30 in the evening. Graduation is scheduled for May 7th at 7 o’clock at night. Prom will be May 15th, with the grand march starting at 8 o’clock at night.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the resignation of Elementary Teacher Abigail Crouse. Extra duty assignments for 2021-2022 were approved as well as all probationary teaching contracts for next school year. The board also approved teacher tenure contracts for Ashley Moore and Rachel Sticken. Also approved was junior high/high school English Teach Beth Boxley.

Related