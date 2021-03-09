Princeton City Council hears from Rapid Removal regarding trash pick up

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

The Princeton City Council heard from Jim Watje from Rapid Removal on March 8th regarding combining trash pick up to one day for the city.

City Clerk Corey Willett reports the council was okay with the company doing that. In three to four weeks, trash pick up will be moved to Tuesday for Princeton. The city clerk is to contact Rapid Removal to set up a spring clean-up date.

Street sign replacement was approved, but a company has not been chosen. The city clerk is to get more prices.

The council heard two dog complaints and one property complaint. Willett says the dog complaints involved a vicious dog and bite, and another involved a dog on a leash. Dogs are to be kept on a leash when outside in Princeton. The property complaint involved a property that needs to be cleaned up, as it is difficult to see around the corner. A letter is to be sent regarding the matter.

