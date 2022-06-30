Princeton Board of Education adopts balanced budget for upcoming fiscal year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education, at a Tuesday meeting, adopted a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year. This follows the actualization of figures for the 2021-22 school year which ends with a surplus. The approval was given to the end of the fiscal year bills and the fund transfers as required.

Information from Superintendent Jerry Girdner shows Princeton received, during the concluding fiscal year, revenues of $5,707,519. Expenditures were $221,000 less than the revenue. The expenses added up to $5,486,052. The school district’s unrestricted reserve balance is 34 point four three percent. (34.43%).

For the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins July 1, Princeton R-5 has budgeted revenues at $6,064,915 with expenses projected at $5,965,443. That’s an anticipated difference or surplus of $99,472.

The school board will await more information on the state grant opportunity with legislation setting the starting pay for teachers at $38,000. Girdner said an adjustment was made to the non-certified salary schedule for the next school term.

Following an executive session for personnel, the board hired Krista Snow as a

junior high English instructor in Princeton.