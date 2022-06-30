Trenton man released from prison and returned to Grundy County to face charges

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton resident Cody James Burchett was released on Thursday at Western Regional and Diagnostic Correctional Center in St. Joseph and returned to Grundy County to face several charges from a February 2nd arrest.

Thirty-seven-year-old Burchett has been charged with two felonies, resisting arrest by fleeing and creating and substantial risk to the public, driving while his license was revoked or suspended, and a misdemeanor of careless and imprudent driving. Bond is $10,000 cash with Burchett to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 12th.

Four law enforcement officers were attempting to arrest Burchett in early February on what officers described as an active parole warrant. Police said Burchett fled on a moped, driving on multiple streets and a North Central Missouri College sidewalk downtown. The careless driving count accuses Burchett of operating the moped on 9th, Main, Washington, 7th, Mable, Chestnuts, and Crowder Road. Police noted Burchett allegedly failed to halt for several signs, and drove the wrong way on a one-way street, creating a risk to himself and possibly others. The investigation states the moped slid on snow and slush and then crashed.

Court information filed with the charges shows Burchett has convictions in Grundy County from 2018 that include resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, felony assault of a special victim, felony stalking, and violation of an order of protection for an adult.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)