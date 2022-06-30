Authorities arrest two area individuals on domestic assault and probation violation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton resident, 36-year-old Daniel Lee Harding, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of third-degree domestic assault. Bond is $15,000 cash and Harding is to appear on July 12th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

On Tuesday, Harding was accused of causing physical pain to a female by allegedly striking and grabbing her face, neck, and head. Court information indicates Harding was in a social relationship with the woman.

Authorities consider Harding a prior offender. There’s a conviction in conspiracy to commit burglary in the year 2000 and conspiracy to commit forgery in the year 2014 – both in Grundy county. Others from 2014 are felony drug possession in Buchanan County and felony stealing in DeKalb County.

Galt resident Scott Edward Rhodes was taken into custody on Wednesday on an alleged probation violation. He was placed on probation in February 2022 after pleading guilty to resisting arrest or detention by fleeing creating a substantial risk.

Bond is $5,000 cash with the 46-year-old Rhodes to appear July 14th in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. Information filed with the warrant says Rhodes has convictions in Johnson County for domestic battery in 2020 and 2005 plus obstruction of a legal process in 2004. Another is resisting an arrest in Caldwell County in 2006.