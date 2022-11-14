Police arrest Milan man on domestic assault allegation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The chief of police in Milan reports the arrest of 35-year-old Korsuk Pitia of Milan for alleged second-degree domestic assault. Bond is $25,000 cash.

Chief Gail Hayes said Pitia was arrested Saturday evening after Milan Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Broadway Street. Hayes said Pitia is alleged to have used a glass bottle to strike the victim, then choke her. The woman received minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

After the arrest, Pitia was held in the Sullivan County Jail pending a transfer to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.