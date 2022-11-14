Dr. Lindsay Oram, psychology instructor at NCMC, presents program at Trenton Rotary Club

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Rotary Club met on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the business meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Phil Hoffman was the sergeant at arms.

Program chairman Cathy McKay introduced Dr. Lindsay Oram, a psychology instructor at North Central Missouri College, who told about her involvement with Missouri Life magazine as its “Grundy County representative.” The magazine features stories about events, happenings, and places of interest in Missouri and Dr. Oram provides the magazines with ideas from Grundy County and the surrounding area. A recent story in the magazine featured Trenton resident Karen Glenn, who provided a favorite cookie recipe (and cookies) to the magazine for its story about holiday cookies.

Dr. Oram said she has always had an interest in Missouri, in particular the rural areas of the state. While in high school she developed an interest in journalism and her involvement with Missouri Life has allowed her to combine both interests. She asked anyone who might have an interesting story idea about something in north Missouri to contact her and she would pass the suggestion along to the Missouri Life staff.

During the business meeting, the club presented a color photo and certificate of recognition to Krista and Racelyn Romesburg for having the winning tractor entry in the Missouri Day Parade. Phil Hoffman also gave a report on the recent Rotary Foundation Dinner, attended by several club members. The club received a “star award” for the 2021-22 year in recognition of its per-member giving to the Rotary Foundation.

The club will meet again at noon on Nov. 17 at the BTC Bank community room. Kasey Bailey will talk about his new job as regional director of the rootED program.