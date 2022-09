Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Community Club will sell mums as a fundraiser.

The mums will be sold in the Trenton Carquest Auto Parts parking lot on September 10th from 8 am to 2 pm. Twelve-inch pots with mums will cost $15 each.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Pleasant View Community Club due to area businesses covering the cost of the mums. The money will be used to fund field trips.