Chillicothe native Doctor Megan Lent with U. S. Dermatology Partners will offer free skin cancer screenings at the Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe.

Appointments must be made for the screening on September 14th from 9 am to noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Call the health center to schedule an appointment at 660-646-5506.