Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inducts new members

“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 40 volunteers joined the 2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 20 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, said Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation
“The 4-H program would not be possible without our dedicated volunteers,” Augustine said. “They are the backbone of 4-H, supporting and nurturing thousands of young people every year. We are proud to recognize these dedicated people who have helped shape 4-H history.”
Inductees from 34 counties established a legacy totaling 1,042 years of service to 4-H. Friends and family members attended the 16th annual event, which was sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
“We are eternally grateful to the more than 7,000 volunteers who provide mentorship and guidance to our youth, helping them become leaders and responsible adults,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.
“Now, more than ever, we must celebrate and thank them for the years of service they have dedicated to educating young people,” Fabregas added. “Year after year, our volunteers—like the ones we celebrate today—continue to demonstrate the true meaning of devotion, compassion and commitment, helping us build a better future for the next generation of Missourians.”
2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:
- George Ballay, Barry County
- Suzan Harris, Barry County
- Lendi and Jerry Davis, Barton County
- Anita Campbell, Benton County
- Debbie Clevenger, Caldwell County
- Steve Hartman, Callaway County
- Shawn McAfee, Clark County
- Becky Heimsoth, Clinton County
- Don Schwartze, Cole County
- Homer and Lillian Twenter*, Cooper County
- Fannie Lea, Crawford County
- Linda Eggerman, Dade County
- Duane* and Dianne Barton, DeKalb County
- Sharon Strubberg, Franklin County
- Nancy Stephan, Gasconade County
- Hetherington Meat Processing, Henry County
- Lori and Eugene Meyer, Jasper County
- Marilyn Langguth, Johnson County
- Tonya Hamlin, Knox County
- Lafayette County Truck & Tractor, Lafayette County
- Penny Harrington, Lawrence County
- Deann Turner, Lewis County
- Krysti Henke, Lincoln County
- Dick Liedorff*, Linn County
- Janet Zion, Livingston County
- Rose Hudson, Marion County
- Laura Long, Monroe County
- Bess A. Gamm, Pike County
- Lori Robinson, Ralls County
- Donna Lewis, Randolph County
- Kim Zimmerman, Ray County
- Jerry and Barb Blomme, Scotland County
- Judy and Spencer Stille, St. Charles County
- Debbie Metcalf, Vernon County
- Mary Ruth Jaspering, Warren County
*Posthumous award.
Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information, visit 4h.missouri.edu.