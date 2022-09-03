Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inducts new members

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 40 volunteers joined the 2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 20 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, said Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation

“The 4-H program would not be possible without our dedicated volunteers,” Augustine said. “They are the backbone of 4-H, supporting and nurturing thousands of young people every year. We are proud to recognize these dedicated people who have helped shape 4-H history.”

Inductees from 34 counties established a legacy totaling 1,042 years of service to 4-H. Friends and family members attended the 16th annual event, which was sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

“We are eternally grateful to the more than 7,000 volunteers who provide mentorship and guidance to our youth, helping them become leaders and responsible adults,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.

“Now, more than ever, we must celebrate and thank them for the years of service they have dedicated to educating young people,” Fabregas added. “Year after year, our volunteers—like the ones we celebrate today—continue to demonstrate the true meaning of devotion, compassion and commitment, helping us build a better future for the next generation of Missourians.”

2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:

George Ballay, Barry County

Suzan Harris, Barry County

Lendi and Jerry Davis, Barton County

Anita Campbell, Benton County

Debbie Clevenger, Caldwell County

Steve Hartman, Callaway County

Shawn McAfee, Clark County

Becky Heimsoth, Clinton County

Don Schwartze, Cole County

Homer and Lillian Twenter*, Cooper County

Fannie Lea, Crawford County

Linda Eggerman, Dade County

Duane* and Dianne Barton, DeKalb County

Sharon Strubberg, Franklin County

Nancy Stephan, Gasconade County

Hetherington Meat Processing, Henry County

Lori and Eugene Meyer, Jasper County

Marilyn Langguth, Johnson County

Tonya Hamlin, Knox County

Lafayette County Truck & Tractor, Lafayette County

Penny Harrington, Lawrence County

Deann Turner, Lewis County

Krysti Henke, Lincoln County

Dick Liedorff*, Linn County

Janet Zion, Livingston County

Rose Hudson, Marion County

Laura Long, Monroe County

Bess A. Gamm, Pike County

Lori Robinson, Ralls County

Donna Lewis, Randolph County

Kim Zimmerman, Ray County

Jerry and Barb Blomme, Scotland County

Judy and Spencer Stille, St. Charles County

Debbie Metcalf, Vernon County

Mary Ruth Jaspering, Warren County

*Posthumous award.

Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information, visit 4h.missouri.edu.