Obituary & Services: Peggy Lou Trobee

Peggy Lou Trobee, 87, Princeton, MO passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Wayne County Hospital, Corydon, MO.

She was born on July 6, 1935, in Lucerne, Missouri the daughter of Loren Newton and Audra Gladys (Callen) Widner.

Peggy was a graduate of Mercer High School in 1953. She loved Elvis concerts, time with her family, going to casinos, and traveling.

She was preceded in death by three husbands; her parents; infant son, Mark Dewayne; daughter, Linda Bibby, and grandson, Byron Bibby.

Peggy is survived by her sons, Darrell Kelly, Bobby Shriver, and Michael (Terri Ann) Kelly; daughters, Brenda Morrison and Karla Garner; brother, Shelby (Carole) Widner; sister, Janice Manzanares; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7 in Ravanna Cemetery, Ravanna, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.