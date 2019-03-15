Plans underway for annual Holiday Hoops event at NCMC

Plans were announced Thursday for the 15th Annual High School Holiday Hoops sponsored by the North Central Missouri College Foundation, Incorporated.

Nine days of games are planned for the 2019 event to be held on the campus of NCMC in Trenton starting December 14th and ending December 31st. Some of those days will offer a half-day of play due to schools still being in session and breaks for the holidays.

Holiday Hoops Director Steve Maxey says the steering committee hopes to scale back the length of the event and the number of games this year with Christmas during the week and the fact the event has grown. He anticipates the number of schools wanting to participate will continue to grow.

Holiday Hoops will be sanctioned by the Missouri State High School Activities Association and neighboring state associations. Contracts will be mailed to schools soon, and Maxey says officials expect to see teams from across Missouri and adjoining states to participate in the shoot-out.

The goals of the steering committee are to focus on marketing NCMC, provide a holiday showcase for high school athletes, and provide an economic boost to the region.