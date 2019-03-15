Livingston County Commission to meet on Tuesday

The Livingston County Commission plans to discuss a culvert and road issue in Sampsel Township next week.

The Commission will meet at the courthouse in Chillicothe Tuesday, March 19th starting at 9:30 with an agenda that includes George Quinn, John Quinn, and Chris Ruoff at 10 o’clock regarding the road issue and meeting with the Linn County Commission at the E911 Center in Marceline at 2 o’clock.

The Livingston County Commission also plans to attend the Northwest County Commission Association meeting at the University of Missouri Forage Systems Research Center of Linneus next Thursday morning, March 21st at 9 o’clock.