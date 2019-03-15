Prison sentences and probation handed down in Thursday session of Grundy County Court

Thursday’s session of Grundy County Circuit Court resulted in a mix of prison sentences and probations imposed by Circuit Judge Thomas Alley.

An Iowa resident, Jessica Ann Rinehart of Kellogg, pleaded guilty to four felony counts and was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections for each. Terms run concurrently. Ms. Rinehart was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, forgery, and two counts of second-degree burglary in Grundy County.

A Trenton resident, Jonathon Bradley Woods, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without a valid license – third and subsequent offense. Another charge was dismissed. Woods was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. The prison term runs concurrently with the same length of term imposed in a case where Woods’ probation was revoked on a drug possession charge.

Trenton resident, Patrick Shaun Michael, pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge while another charge was dismissed. Michael was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. Execution of the sentence was stayed and Michael was placed on five years probation. He’s to pay $300 to the law enforcement fund

Katie Lynn Corum of Trenton saw her probation revoked on an original charge of hindering prosecution of a felony. She was sentenced to three years in prison.

Trenton resident Alexander James Curtis pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge. He was sentenced to four years in prison, concurrent with a separate drug possession charge. Credit was given for time served in the local jail.

Laredo Resident Duane Lawrence Jeffers Junior pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to four years in prison. Execution of the sentence was stayed and Jeffers was placed on five years probation. He’s to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Stacy Todd Davis of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of property damage in the first degree. That was reduced from a felony charge of arson for a house fire last year near Trenton. After the imposition of sentence was suspended, Davis was placed on five years probation and he is to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Unionville resident Hunter Clinkenbeard pleaded guilty to an amended charge of sexual abuse in the first degree. Originally, the charge was statutory rape or an attempt. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Clinkenbeard was placed on five years probation and ordered to pay $300 to the law enforcement fund.

Trenton resident Kelly J. McClure pleaded guilty to reduced charges of two counts of misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree. A third charge was dismissed. On a plea agreement, McClure was placed on two years probation; and is to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Dawson Ray Clark of Trenton pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge. Imposition of a sentence was suspended and Clark was placed on five years probation and ordered to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Sentencing was Thursday for two defendants who pleaded guilty during last months’ court session.

Anjalo Keith Delile of Trenton was placed on five years probation, ordered to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and complete the third circuit treatment court.

April Dawn Hanson of Trenton received five years probation on possession of a controlled substance and is to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Emma Nichole Brown of Trenton received two years probation after pleading guilty to reduced charges of misdemeanor drug possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown is to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Jamesport resident Breanna Clevenger admitted to violations of probation. The court continued probation with additional conditions including electronic shackling for 90 days. Her original cases involved two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Levi Judson O’Neal of Trenton pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Sentencing is April 11th.

Krystal Leanna Martin of Trenton pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance. A second count was dismissed. Sentencing is April 11th.