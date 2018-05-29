Patrol reports the arrest of 3 in area counties

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of three individuals in area counties Monday.

The Patrol arrested 25-year-old Brittany Phillips of Cameron in Clinton County on a felony warrant out of Dekalb County for child neglect. She was also accused of no valid driver’s license, no seat belt, and improper child restraint. She was transported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Also arrested in Caldwell County was 36-year-old Brad Vincent of Spring Hill, Kansas. Online court information shows he has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on the right lane of the highway with two or more lanes in the same direction. Vincent is scheduled to appear in Caldwell County Circuit Court May 31st.

The Patrol also arrested 42-year-old Sandra Fuller of Omaha, Nebraska in Caldwell County. Online court information shows she has been charged with felony first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor exceeding the posted speed limit.

