Trenton man life-flighted after pickup strikes UTV

The Trenton Police Department reports a Trenton man sustained serious injuries, and a Newtown man received a citation as the result of a pickup truck hitting a utility terrain vehicle Monday.

Trenton Police Officer Jeff Spencer reports 79-year-old John Kuttler of Trenton traveled south on Highway 65 in Trenton on his UTV and stopped to turn left onto 28th Street. 21-year-old Ishmael Garcia of Newtown also traveled south on Highway 65, did not notice the UTV stopped, swerved his pickup to the left, and hit Kutler’s vehicle. The UTV was pushed to the southeast corner of the intersection and overturned, ejecting Kuttler, and came to rest on the driver’s side in the ditch. The pickup went left on 28th Street and came to a rest on the street facing north.

An ambulance transported Kuttler to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton before an air ambulance (LifeFlight Eagle) transported him to a hospital in Columbia. Spencer reports Garcia and his brother 17-year-old John Garcia, who was a passenger in the pickup, sustained no injuries.

The UTV received extensive damage with the truck sustaining moderate damage to the front end. Garcia received a citation for careless and imprudent driving for following too closely causing an injury accident.

The Grundy County Ambulance Service, Highway Patrol, and Trenton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

