The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest and transport of a Milan man on a probation violation on original felony charges of 12 counts of passing a bad check of $500 or more with no account or insufficient funds.

Twenty-eight-year-old Donald Brown, the Third was arrested Friday and transported to Grundy County from Morgan County. His bond is $15,000 cash only, and his probation was suspended.

Brown is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court June 14th.

Like this: Like Loading...