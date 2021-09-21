Patrick L. Newman Mic-O-Say scholarship now accepting applications

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Patrick L. Newman Mic-O-Say scholarship is now accepting applications.

The Mic-O-Say scholarship provides educational assistance to the Tribe of Mic-O-Say members and is not restricted by geographic location. The opportunity is offered through a partnership between Mosaic Life Care Foundation and the Pony Express Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Oct. 15.

The scholarship honors Mr. Newman, who spent a good part of his life involved with the Boy Scouts. Newman actively promoted the scouting principles of character development, citizenship training, and mental and physical fitness for every member.

To apply for the Mic-O-Say scholarship, you can visit this link on the Tribe of the MICOSAY website, or visit this link on the Mosaic Life Care Foundation website.



For additional information, please call Christina Lund, director of regional relations, 816.271.7180.

