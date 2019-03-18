Over 260 students recognized at North Central Missouri College Foundation Scholarship Reception

The 2018-2019 North Central Missouri College Scholarship Reception was held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Ketcham Community Center. Over 260 students were recognized for receiving an NCMC Foundation, Athletic, SSS or other institutional scholarship. The event was hosted by the North Central Missouri College Foundation and sponsored by US Bank and PDQ Cleaning. Local VFW Post 919 Quartermaster Sam Smith asked for a moment of silence for TJC Alum Pete Peery before the playing of the National Anthem by Kim Suttenfield. Tammie Wiebers, NCMC Speech Instructor was the emcee.

Three student recipients shared with guests their appreciation for receiving a scholarship and what their time at NCMC has meant to them. “I have always wanted to go to college, but it just felt like I could never catch my break due to the burden of financial stress. However, I was able to take some of that financial stress away with the generosity of foundation scholarships, I finally caught my break in the fall of 2017,” commented Mary Kaitlynn “Kaitie” Smith of Mound City, Missouri. “My time here at North Central has been an amazing experience. It has provided an environment where I felt that even though I am 2 and a half hours away from my family, I still feel I can call this place my home.”

Pharon Pilgrim a student-athlete and international student from the Island of Curacao encourage all to follow their dreams no matter the cost, “I always tell myself that if you are eager to do something, go for it and never let your family be a reason for you not to go your own direction. At the end of the day your future is in your own hands and only you have the power to change your life.” Pharon also thanked NCMC and Trenton community, “I decided to attend NCMC because it’s a small community college that would fit me best and make me feel at home. Being here has shown me that it doesn’t matter where you come from, what you believe in or what skin color you have, you have the opportunity to grow as a person.”

Allied Health student Jordain Oshel reflected on and thanked donors for their support, “I want to thank the foundation and generous donors for their continued support of students and North Central Missouri College. Several of you have attended NCMC in the past. After attending you realize, that you value your time here and want to continue supporting the future education of students. By doing this, you are not only helping myself be successful but also other students who are present here today.” Oshel continued with a request, “I hope that you all continue this support into the future and aiding students financially. You have inspired me and I hope one day I can give back to NCMC as so many have done for me. Thank you all for believing, encouraging, and supporting us as we further our education.”

Scholarship donors start their scholarships for many different reasons and four donor speakers shared their reasons. Lonnie Veach and Lana Veach Beverlin shared why they started the Mary Ruth Veach Scholarship with their five siblings in honor of their late mother Mary Ruth. Cathy Bowe with Church Women United of Grundy County shared how the community supports the local thrift shop which allows scholarship to be awarded. Dr. John Holcomb spoke on behalf of Jeff Crowley, Serve Link Home Care and the service provided starts with having trained, well-educated caregivers. NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver closed the event with by asking everyone to remain gracious, grateful and generous as we journey through life.