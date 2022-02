Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a car experienced a defect causing the steering wheel to lock, resulting in the car traveling off a lettered route in Clinton County. The car overturned several times coming to rest on its wheels.

Eighteen-year-old Quentin Hughes of Osborn received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The teenager was using a seat belt. The car was demolished in the late Sunday morning crash, two miles south of Osborn.

