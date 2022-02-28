Trenton man charged with possession of methamphetamine

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of 48-year-old Oliver Eugene Vandevender of Trenton. Charges were filed in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

From Friday, February 25, Vandevender is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia described as a glass smoking pipe. He’s also charged with misdemeanor possession of ten grams or less of marijuana. In addition, Vandevender faces a charge of speeding in a 60 mile an hour zone and failure to maintain financial responsibility on a motor vehicle.

Bond is $15,000 cash and Vandevender is scheduled for the March 8th docket of circuit court in Trenton.

(Booking photo courtesy Trenton Police Department via Vinelink)

Related