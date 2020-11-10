Open house to hear comments on East Locust Creek reservoir project to be held today in Milan

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Comments will be accepted today during an open house in Milan regarding the updated environmental impact statement for the East Locust Creek reservoir project in Sullivan county.

Information will be available for public review addressing the water supply, flood damage, and recreational opportunities for ten counties of north-central Missouri. The supplemental report addresses changes made since an environmental impact statement was prepared in 2006.

The open house is scheduled for November 10, 2020, from 3 to 7 o’clock at the Milan Community Center.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, masks and social distancing will be required for persons coming to the open house. To be in attendance are representatives of the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and other cooperating agencies.

The public comment period ends on December 7, 2020, if individuals wish to write to Chris Hamilton, Assistant State Conservationist for Water Resources and Easements. He’s at the Natural Resources Conservation office, 601 Business Loop on Interstate 70 west, Parkade Center, Suite 250 in Columbia, 65203-2585.

You may also reach Hamilton by Email.

