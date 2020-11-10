Applications now open for Missouri State Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Officer

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Director of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol invites individuals to take the written test for the position of commercial vehicle officer.

Examination dates and locations are as follows:

10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on December 5, 2020

Troop A Headquarters, 504 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO

Troop C Headquarters, 891 Technology Drive, Weldon Spring, MO

10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on December 12, 2020

Troop D Headquarters, 3131 East Kearney Street, Springfield, MO

Troop E Headquarters, 4947 Highway 67 North, Poplar Bluff, MO

In order to take the written test for commercial vehicle officer, an application must be submitted via the Missouri State Highway Patrol application website. Select Job ID 1294 for the 12th Commercial Vehicle Officer Class. Once an application has been submitted, HR Analyst Madison Crisp will contact each individual to complete the registration process. Questions regarding the application process should be directed to Ms. Crisp at 573-526-6334.

Applicants arriving at the testing sites will be asked to present a photo ID, wear a face mask, and observe social distancing guidelines.

Missouri State Highway Patrol commercial vehicle officers promote safety and enforce federal regulations and state laws related to all types of commercial vehicles. These positions are assigned throughout the state. There is a multi-step hiring process including a written examination, physical agility test, interview, polygraph, medical and psychological tests, and a background investigation. Those invited to join the Patrol as a commercial vehicle officer will attend approximately five months of Academy training to prepare them for their careers.

