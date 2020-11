Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Pleasant View R-6 School will hold a parade to honor veterans.

The parade will begin at 8 am on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the school and will continue until 8:30, taking place through the circle drive. The parade, due to COVID-19, will be of a drive-through style parade to ensure the safety of everyone.

Spectators are welcome as long as social distancing is observed.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares