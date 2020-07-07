Officials release statement on Missouri Days Marching Festival

Officials of the Missouri Days Marching Festival today released a statement regarding plans for the upcoming Marching Band Festival.

“2020 has proven difficult to plan anything. While there are many unknowns, we are continually planning for the 2020 Missouri Days Marching Festival. This festival has always put students first. 2020 is nothing different. We fully intend to work with local officials, and participating schools to ensure a meaningful educational experience for students, directors, and band families.

The Trenton R-IX School District has once again graciously offered the use of their facilities to host the festival. We fully understand that no one holds a crystal ball, however, we remain optimistic that circumstances will allow us to host the Missouri Days Marching Festival as close to business as usual while maintaining a safe, conducive learning environment.

This festival could not go on without our participating bands. With that being said, communications have already begun among directors, the festival committee, and the amazing network of music educators throughout the state. We have already received commitments from attending schools and look forward to seeing you on October 17th. Should we need to cancel this year’s festival due to COVID-19, we will notify participating schools and issue refunds for those schools that have paid their registration fees.

We have an outstanding panel of adjudicators and a top-notch line up of bands from the region planning to attend this year. We hope to see you in Trenton for the 2020 Missouri Days Marching Festival.”

