Obituary & Services: Theodore “Junior” Mlika

Theodore Junior Mlika, 87, Princeton formerly of Cainsville, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab, Gallatin.

Survivors: Robin (Jimmie) Hunter, Jameson, and Penny (Bill) Berwanger, Princeton; 4 grandchildren; 5 Great-grandchildren; Aunt: Phyllis Kinnison.

Funeral services will be 1:30 pm, Tuesday at Bethany Memorial Chapel, with Burial at the Bohemian Cemetery, Cainsville. Open visitation Monday, 12:00 pm to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial gifts to 3 Rivers Hospice or Bohemian Cemetery.

