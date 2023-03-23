Obituary & Services: Theodore “Junior” Mlika

Local News March 23, 2023 KTTN News
Theodore Junior Mlika obit photo
Theodore Junior Mlika, 87, Princeton formerly of Cainsville, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab, Gallatin. 

Survivors:  Robin (Jimmie) Hunter, Jameson, and Penny (Bill) Berwanger, Princeton; 4 grandchildren; 5 Great-grandchildren; Aunt: Phyllis Kinnison.

Funeral services will be 1:30 pm, Tuesday at Bethany Memorial Chapel, with Burial at the Bohemian Cemetery, Cainsville.  Open visitation Monday, 12:00 pm to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial gifts to 3 Rivers Hospice or Bohemian Cemetery.

