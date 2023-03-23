Stephanie Muck named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Stephanie Muck, a registered nurse II in the Wright Memorial Hospital outpatient clinic, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2023. Steve Schieber, CEO, presented the award to Muck at a ceremony held in her honor.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Muck’s co-workers said, “Stephanie ensures patients receive the best care by answering questions and following through with anything they need. She is a dedicated team member who works hard in everything she does. She is always upbeat and brings a lot of sunshine to the department and our patients. Stephanie goes above and beyond to help their co-workers even when she is busy. She displays great teamwork by trading shifts, completing prior authorizations, and rooming patients.”

Related