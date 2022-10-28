Obituary & Services: Melissa Anne Anderson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A funeral service for Chillicothe resident Melissa Anne Anderson will be on October 31st at 11 o’clock in the morning at the Lindley Funeral Home of Chillicothe. Burial will be at the Hutchinson Cemetery of Chillicothe. Visitation starts October 31st at 10 o’clock in the morning at the funeral home.

Melissa Anderson died October 24th in Liberty. She was 41.

Survivors include her parents Allen Anderson and his wife, Michelle Anderson, of Chillicothe and Debra Yardley of Chillicothe, children Madison and Parker Leverknight, and siblings Anthony Anderson of Chillicothe and Joseph Circo of Chillicothe.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Paker Leverknight Education Fund in the care of the Lindley Funeral Home.