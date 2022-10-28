Obituary & Services: Joseph E. “Joe” Easton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Joseph E. “Joe” Easton, 73, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

He was born on March 14, 1949, in Bethany, MO the son of Richard Lee and Mary Evelyn (Walstrom) Easton.

On October 10, 1969, he married Patricia Ward in Paducah, Kentucky.

Joe attended Missouri Western State University and Arizona State University. He was a government administrator for the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Knights of Columbus, and an Eagle Scout, in 1964.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Kenneth, Billy, Terry, Shane, and Mike Easton.

Joe is survived by his wife, Patricia Easton; daughter, Michelle Easton; brother, Rick (Janet) Easton; sisters, Lisa (Warren) Percell, and Sharon (Morris) Coleman, and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Joe has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 2 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO with Rosary following at 5:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.