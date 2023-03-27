Obituary & Services: Alice Marie Chastain-Prewitt

Alice Marie Chastain-Prewitt, age 79 of Kingston, Missouri passed away Saturday night, March 25, 2023, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri.

Alice was born on November 14, 1943, the daughter of Howard Jackson and Emma Violet (Hadley) Lefler in Lincoln, NE. She was a 1961 graduate of the Waverly, NE High School. On May 18th, 1963, she was united in marriage to Ray Chastain in Waverly, NE and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage before Ray’s passing.

She was alone for 7 years until she married Kenny Prewitt on July 7th, 2018, at the farm. Alice was truly happy again. Ray and Alice owned the Red Rooster in Polo from October 15th, 1985 until the fall of 1998. Alice felt blessed that Ray was able to have a career with General Motors. She loved quilting and made quilts for over 70 family members with love. Alice was a member of First Baptist Church in Cowgill. She served on mission trips to Belarus, Russia, North & South Dakota, and New Orleans. She taught Sunday School and Bible School for over 50 years.

She began helping with the younger kids at Mini Hoppers Camp in 1989. Alice was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family and church were the most important to her. Alice loved her grandkids, great-grandkids, and all kids. She treated everyone like family. Alice will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Throughout her battle with cancer, she was blessed with no pain, God’s presence, her family, friends, and a loving supportive husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Ray Chastain. She is survived by her husband Kenny Prewitt of the home; sons, Kevin Chastain (Maria) of Whidbey Island, WA, Kenny Chastain (Carrie) of Liberty, MO, Kyle Chastain (Julie) of Chillicothe, MO, and Kurtis Chastain (Tammy) of Cameron, MO; stepdaughter, Tina Rash (Jeff) of Polo, MO; stepson, Paul Prewitt of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Ramil, Raean, Chris, Amy, Aaron (Phuong), Braden, Alex (Trina), Addie, Daniel, Jonah, Samuel, John, Kylee (Tristan), Eli (Savannah), Carol, Brianna (Wesley), and Levi; step-grandchildren, Tiffany (Nathan), Jennifer (Jason), Taylor (Erik), Jordan (Devon), Zachery, Tanner, Ryan; twenty-six great-grandchildren and one on the way; two siblings, John Lefler (Ardy) of Shawnee, KS and Sharon Moeller (Merv) of Davey, NE; other extended family members and many friends also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Caldwell County Nutrition Center in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Polo. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the services at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214.