Obituary & Services: Charles R. Luper

Charles R. Luper, 90, Ridgeway, MO passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at a Cameron, MO hospital.

He was born on August 25, 1932, in Pleasanton, Iowa the son of Jasper Glen and Amy (Bagley) Luper.

On August 16, 1952, he married Theodora Marie Auer in Manitou Springs, Colorado. She survives of the home.

Charles enjoyed traveling with the Rodeo riding bulls and broncos and roping. He also shoed and broke horses and was an avid gardener. His hobby was working on the farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim Luper; brothers, John Albert and Arthur Luper; and five sisters, Hazel Flanigan, Helen Brown, Susie Brown, Bulla Brown, and Pearl Boyce.

In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his sons, William (Pam) Luper, Clovis, CA, Jason Luper, Ridgeway, MO; daughter, Debra (Mike) Grummert, Jansen, NE; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Cremation will follow the services and inurnment will be held at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.