Obituary & Services: Helen C. Braden

Helen C. Braden, age 91, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away at Oakview Estates, Frontenac, Kansas.

She was born the daughter of Grant and Louise (Reno) Leighty on January 23, 1932, in Savannah, Missouri. She was a 1950 graduate of Mooresville High School. She attended Chillicothe Business School where she earned an associate’s Degree. On May 5, 1951, she married Robert Edward “Ed” Braden in Camp Chaffee, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2002.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pittsburg, Kansas, and a former member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a member of Red Hatters and AARP #646. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Dan Braden and wife, Kristi of Pittsburg, Kansas; two daughters, Vicki Lemon and husband, Larry of Parker, Kansas, and Cindy Eichorn of Frontenac, Kansas; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ed; and two brothers, Grant Leighty, Jr. and Jim Leighty.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A parish rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Friends may call Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 8:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columban Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.