North Mercer R-3 students can drop off supplies and meet teachers at an open house later this month. The event will be on August 22nd from 6 to 7 p.m.

An orientation for seventh graders will begin in the gym at 7:30. They will learn what is expected for the upcoming school year.

Students in preschool through sixth grade will be able to see their classrooms. Seventh through 12th graders can get their schedules.

The first day of classes for North Mercer will be August 23rd.